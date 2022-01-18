Sutherlin loses 62-43 to Pleasant Hill in MLK Showcase TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 18, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARRISBURG — The Sutherlin boys basketball team dropped a 62-43 decision to No. 6-ranked Pleasant Hill late Monday night in the MLK Showcase at Harrisburg High School.Braedyn Cantrell scored 14 points and Gabriel Trafton had 12 for the Billies (11-3), who led 32-19 at halftime.Paul Cervantes led the Bulldogs (2-12, 0-1 Far West League) with 17 points and Thomas Woods added 14."I thought we played with great effort tonight," Sutherlin coach Chris Mock said. "We're improving each week. We just need to cut down on our turnovers and make more shots."Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Friday for a league contest. PLEASANT HILL (62) — Braedyn Cantrell 14, Trafton 12, Stowell 10, Luiz 7, Inglish 6, Allen 5, Duckett 2, Dutton 2, Huff 2, Dudley, Stam, Sharber, Nguyen. Totals 28 3-8 62.SUTHERLIN (43) — Paul Cervantes 17, Woods 14, McGarvey 4, Fultz 4, Palm 2, Mentes 2, Elam, Quamme, Hart, Jacobs. Totals 19 4-10 43.P. Hill;15;17;18;11;—;62Sutherlin;6;13;10;14;—;433-Point Shots — P.H. 3 (Stowell 2, Luiz 1), Suth. 3 (Woods 2, Cervantes 1). Total Fouls — P.H. 12, Suth. 9. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg motorcyclist dies in Friday crash Roseburg man pleads no contest in Budget 16 murder Ruehle files to run against Boice in Douglas County commissioner race Volcano eruption prompts tsunami advisory for West Coast including Douglas County Frustrations over parking boil over for downtown merchants TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Feds furious they were not told about police training slide American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2021 Distributions Vintage Wine Estates Expands Production Capabilities and Capacity with Acquisition of Meier’s Beverage Group Sutherlin loses 62-43 to Pleasant Hill in MLK Showcase ADDING MULTIMEDIA Harbor Capital Advisors U.S. Territory Expansion Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
