HARRISBURG — The Sutherlin boys basketball team dropped a 62-43 decision to No. 6-ranked Pleasant Hill late Monday night in the MLK Showcase at Harrisburg High School.

Braedyn Cantrell scored 14 points and Gabriel Trafton had 12 for the Billies (11-3), who led 32-19 at halftime.

Paul Cervantes led the Bulldogs (2-12, 0-1 Far West League) with 17 points and Thomas Woods added 14.

"I thought we played with great effort tonight," Sutherlin coach Chris Mock said. "We're improving each week. We just need to cut down on our turnovers and make more shots."

Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Friday for a league contest.

PLEASANT HILL (62) — Braedyn Cantrell 14, Trafton 12, Stowell 10, Luiz 7, Inglish 6, Allen 5, Duckett 2, Dutton 2, Huff 2, Dudley, Stam, Sharber, Nguyen. Totals 28 3-8 62.

SUTHERLIN (43) — Paul Cervantes 17, Woods 14, McGarvey 4, Fultz 4, Palm 2, Mentes 2, Elam, Quamme, Hart, Jacobs. Totals 19 4-10 43.

P. Hill;15;17;18;11;—;62

Sutherlin;6;13;10;14;—;43

3-Point Shots — P.H. 3 (Stowell 2, Luiz 1), Suth. 3 (Woods 2, Cervantes 1). Total Fouls — P.H. 12, Suth. 9.

