The seniors on the Roseburg High School boys basketball team weren't going to let Grants Pass spoil senior night on Thursday.
A pair of big runs to end each half helped the Indians hold off the Cavemen for a 61-45 Southwest Conference victory at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
"A win on senior night, when you never know how emotional guys are going to be and the atmosphere and all the sadness from the parents and from (the players) as well, obviously. It's sometimes tough to manage those emotions, but our guys managed them well. They put them aside and took care of business," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said.
Roseburg (16-7, 6-5 SWC) used a 12-2 run just before halftime to take a 10-point lead into the locker room. Then in the fourth quarter, after Grants Pass cut the deficit to just four points, the Indians finished the game on a 20-8 surge.
The win moves Roseburg into second place in the Southwest Conference standings. The Tribe will play its regular season finale at 6:45 p.m. Friday in Eugene at Sheldon.
The contest was tight through most of the first half, until Roseburg pulled ahead 30-20 at the break. Neither team led by more than two scores.
Seniors Hunter Fullerton and Mark Oja combined to make 5 of 6 free throws in the second quarter to help Roseburg outscore G.P. 19-6 in the period.
Fullerton was one of three Roseburg players to finish in double figures. The 6-foot guard tallied 13 points. Fellow senior Boston Williams made three 3-point field goals and added 11 points.
Mykah Mendoza led Roseburg with 15 points. The junior scored eight in the fourth quarter to help the Indians put some distance between them and the Cavemen.
Mason Bennett scored a game-high 17 points for Grants Pass (15-9, 6-6), but was the only Caveman to reach double figures.
In a defensive game, Roseburg had the advantage at the charity stripe, making 16 of 21 (76%) free throws compared to just 3 of 5 (60%) for Grants Pass.
The Cavemen are now done with the regular season and will wait to find out where they land in the conference standings and in the OSAA power rankings used to determine playoff seeding.
Grants Pass fell to 18th in the rankings after the loss, but should be in good position to secure at worst an at-large playoff berth.
Roseburg improved to 17th in the rankings and still has a shot to host a first-round playoff game. The Indians would need to finish in the top 16 of the rankings to receive a home contest.
In addition to Roseburg at Sheldon, the final SWC games of the regular season will feature Willamette at North Medford and South Eugene at South Medford.
The Panthers have clinched the SWC title. If Sheldon and North Medford were to win on Friday, there would be a four-way tie for second place.
GRANTS PASS (45) — Mason Bennett 17, McLean 7, Morgan 6, Bruner 4, Brandes 4, Jessee 4, Isley 3, McIntosh, Polen. Totals 20 3-5 45.
ROSEBURG (61) — Mykah Mendoza 15, Fullerton 13, Williams 11, Oja 8, Wilder 5, Finlayson 4, Bentea 3, Stedman 2, Cleary, Vredenburg. Totals 19 16-21 61
G. Pass;14;6;15;10;—;45
Roseburg;11;19;11;20;—;61
3-Point Goals — G.P. 2 (Isley 1, McLean 1), Rose. 7 (Williams 3, Mendoza 2, Bentea 1, Fullerton 1). Total Fouls — G.P. 20, Rose. 13.
JV Score — Grants Pass 68, Roseburg 64.
