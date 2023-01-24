Three Hornets score in double figures as Camas Valley downs Pacific, 50-34 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMAS VALLEY — Kenny Wilson scored a game-high 18 points and Camas Valley made a big early lead hold up, dropping visiting Pacific 50-34 in a Skyline League boys basketball game Tuesday night.James Standley and Riley Wolfe each added 11 points for the Hornets (11-7, 5-2 Skyline), who jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter.Logan Knapp led the Pirates (3-15, 0-7) with 16 points.Camas Valley travels to Days Creek Friday. PACIFIC (34) — Logan Knapp 16, Selvy 6, Hackett 5, Lewis 4, Ashdown 1, Miner, Long. Totals 12 8-14 34.CAMAS VALLEY (50) — Kenny Wilson 18, Standley 11, Wolfe 11, Sexton 5, M. Swift 3, J. Swift 2, DeRoss, W. Casteel. Totals 21 4-10 50.Pacific;5;9;9;11;—;34C. Valley;15;14;7;15;—;503-Point Goals — Pac. 2 (Knapp), C.V. 4 (Wilson 2, Standley 1, Wolfe 1). Total Fouls — Pac. 11, CV 11. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Camas Valley Sport Basketball Hornet Kenny Wilson Logan Knapp Days Creek Riley Wolfe James Standley Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Under construction: Kmart demolition starts, making room for Winco in Roseburg Derelict hospital in Myrtle Creek to be torn down Letter: There's nothing fair about the Fair Tax Act Karen Louise Gibbons Douglas County cities utilize Oregon Main Street program Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open Roseburg boys escape Grants Pass with 57-56 victory Grants Pass too much for Roseburg girls, 46-17 Kruzic scores 30, Days Creek boys top Riddle, 78-58 Three Hornets score in double figures as Camas Valley downs Pacific, 50-34
