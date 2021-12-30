MEDFORD — Cody Mendenhall scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Rogue Valley Adventist Red Tail Hawks to a 56-32 nonleague boys basketball victory over visiting Elkton Wednesday.

David Zamudio chipped in 13 points and Lucas Christensen scored 12 for Rogue Valley, which improved to 7-2 on the season.

Cash Boe had a game-high 18 points to pace the Elks (5-2), while Cael Boe grabbed 10 rebounds.

Elkton visited Class 2A Coquille for a nonleague game Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

ELKTON (32) — Cash Boe 18, Hazen 8, Luzier 4, Cael Boe 2, Woody, Sabo, Allen, Block, Geyer, Rausch. Totals 9-46 9-17 32.

ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (56) — Cody Mendenhall 17, Zamudio 13, Christensen 12, Strate 8, Wiggers 4, Perry 2. Totals 23-56 5-7 56.

Elkton;6;8;10;8;—;32

RVA;12;13;14;17;—;56

3-point goals — Elk. 5 (Cash Boe 4, Hazen 1), RVA 5 (Zamudio 3, Mendenhall 2). Total Fouls — Elk. 10, RVA 16.

JV Score — Elkton def. Rogue Valley Adventist.

