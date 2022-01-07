LEBANON — East Linn Christian fans rushed the floor after Cole King's tip-in at the buzzer lifted the host Eagles to a 54-52 Central Valley Conference boys basketball victory over Oakland Friday night.
It was the No. 7-ranked Eagles' first win over the Oakers since a 56-52 win at the Nut House on Jan. 25, 2019.
Oakland's Brayden Bridges hit a 3-pointer with 1:07 to play to pull the Oakers into a 52-52 tie, but the Eagles forced a jump ball and King tipped in a missed layup at the final horn for the win.
"Our guys know we can compete," said Oakland coach Jeff Clark, whose team fell to 9-3 overall and 1-1 in CVC play. "We take the floor every night expecting to win.
"We're still working on understanding that other teams circle our game on the calendar. That's a big deal for teams that play us."
Baker Brooksby scored a game-high 17 points — with five 3-pointers — to lead Oakland, while Bridges posted a season-high 15 points with three treys. Freshman Joseph Fusco added eight points, eight assists and four rebounds.
Ashton Sewell led three Eagles in double figures with 15 points as East Linn Christian improved to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the CVC.
Oakland is slated to face two more top-10 opponents in the coming week, hosting No. 6 Jefferson Tuesday and visiting No. 9 Regis Thursday.
