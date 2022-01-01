Toledo downs North Douglas, 58-48 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOLEDO — Gunner Rothenberger scored 28 points and Toledo defeated the North Douglas boys basketball team 58-48 on Friday in the Toledo Holiday Tournament.Cooper Rothenberger added 12 points for the Boomers, who outscored the Warriors 38-23 over the middle two quarters.Keagan Mast led North Douglas with 19 points before fouling out and Trenton Rabuck scored 10. Toledo converted 11 of 13 foul shots, compared to 3 of 4 for the Warriors."They outworked us," N.D. coach Jesse Leman said. "They were aggressive and got to the line, and we turned the ball over too much." NORTH DOUGLAS (48) — Keagan Mast 19, Rabuck 10, Gant 7, Duncan 7, Montgomery 3, Reigard 2, Reed, Kallinger, Humphrey. Totals 19 3-4 48.TOLEDO (58) — Gunner Rothenberger 28, C. Rothenberger 12, Taylor 6, McKibben 6, Buckley 4, Fisher 2, Childs, Hinds, Mann. Totals 23 11-13 58.N. Douglas;13;14;9;12;—;48Toledo;10;21;17;10;—;583-Point Shots — N.D. 7 (Mast 3, Rabuck 2, Duncan 1, Montgomery 1), Toledo 1 (C. Rothenberger). Total Fouls — N.D. 18, Toledo 8. Fouled Out — Mast, Reigard. Technical Foul — Mast. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas C. Rothenberger Toledo Keagan Mast Sport Basketball Basketball Team Point Jesse Leman Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two suspects arrested in Drain after massive search Douglas County's only glacier has disappeared Drain residents describe ordeal as town locked down while police hunted suspects Man arrested after attempting to burn down Riddle Liquor Store Death Notices for December 26, 2021 TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News North Douglas beats Toledo, 53-40 Toledo downs North Douglas, 58-48 Gervais tops Sutherlin, 44-38 South Umpqua pulls away from Taft, 72-54 Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP title Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
