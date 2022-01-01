TOLEDO — Gunner Rothenberger scored 28 points and Toledo defeated the North Douglas boys basketball team 58-48 on Friday in the Toledo Holiday Tournament.

Cooper Rothenberger added 12 points for the Boomers, who outscored the Warriors 38-23 over the middle two quarters.

Keagan Mast led North Douglas with 19 points before fouling out and Trenton Rabuck scored 10. Toledo converted 11 of 13 foul shots, compared to 3 of 4 for the Warriors.

"They outworked us," N.D. coach Jesse Leman said. "They were aggressive and got to the line, and we turned the ball over too much."

NORTH DOUGLAS (48) — Keagan Mast 19, Rabuck 10, Gant 7, Duncan 7, Montgomery 3, Reigard 2, Reed, Kallinger, Humphrey. Totals 19 3-4 48.

TOLEDO (58) — Gunner Rothenberger 28, C. Rothenberger 12, Taylor 6, McKibben 6, Buckley 4, Fisher 2, Childs, Hinds, Mann. Totals 23 11-13 58.

N. Douglas;13;14;9;12;—;48

Toledo;10;21;17;10;—;58

3-Point Shots — N.D. 7 (Mast 3, Rabuck 2, Duncan 1, Montgomery 1), Toledo 1 (C. Rothenberger). Total Fouls — N.D. 18, Toledo 8. Fouled Out — Mast, Reigard. Technical Foul — Mast.

