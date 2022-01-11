REEDSPORT — Toledo took a 21-point halftime lead and rolled to a 56-29 victory over Reedsport on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference boys basketball game.

Gunner Rothenberger finished with 20 points for the Boomers (7-5, 2-0 Sunset), including three 3-pointers.

Kyren Johnson led the Brave (2-7, 0-2) with 13 points and seven steals. Garrett Seeley scored nine points, Braxtin Manicke grabbed seven rebounds and Derek Johnson blocked three shots in the loss.

Reedsport committed 31 turnovers in the contest.

The Brave are scheduled to play at No. 8 Bandon Friday.

TOLEDO (56) — Gunner Rothenberger 20, Taylor 4, Buckley 1, Childs, C. Rothenberger 8, Nicholson 4, Long 2, Hinds 4, Garner 11, Mann 2, McKibben. Totals 21 10-16 56.

REEDSPORT (29) — Kyren Johnson 13, Manicke 3, D. Johnson 2, Brandon, Seeley 9, Buzard 2, Joy, D. Morgan, M. Morgan, Noggle, Dukovich. Totals 13 2-5 29.

Toledo;20;15;17;4;—;56

Reedsport;7;7;8;7;—;29

3-Point Shots — Tol. 4 (G. Rothenberger 3, C. Rothenberger 1), Reed. 1 (K. Johnson). Total Fouls — Tol. 8, Reed. 9.

JV Score — Toledo 42, Reedsport 41.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

