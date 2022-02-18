SUTHERLIN — The Douglas Trojans locked up third place in the Far West League with a 60-49 boys basketball victory over Sutherlin Friday night at the Dog Pound.
Despite the win, Douglas may still come up short of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Entering Friday's league finale, the Trojans, who finished the regular season 12-8 overall and 6-4 in FWL play, were ranked 17th in the OSAA's RPI ranking, which determines playoff seeding as well as at-large berths for non-automatic qualifiers.
After Friday night's win, Douglas stands to be the first team out after the at-large qualifiers are selected.
"We won't know for sure until Sunday (when the rankings are locked by OSAA), but it doesn't look good," Trojans coach Bid Van Loon said.
Jace Page led Douglas with a game-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Tyler Dunstan and Kahiki Nielsen each scored nine. Brayden West added eight points and five assists for the Trojans.
Sutherlin ended a rough season under first-year coach Chris Mock, finishing 2-21 overall and winless in 10 FWL contests. The Bulldogs dropped their final 14 games of the season.
"We just never really got it going," said Mock, who will be looking to replace seniors Paul Cervantes, Thomas Woods and Thomas Mentes. "We were able to get a lot of young kids a lot of minutes. We just have to put in the work in the offseason and be better next year."
Cervantes and Woods led Sutherlin Friday night with 18 and 14 points, respectively.
