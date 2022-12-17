Triangle Lake tops Camas Valley boys, 51-36 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 17, 2022 Dec 17, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMAS VALLEY — Mitch Dumford scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, helping Triangle Lake to a 51-36 victory over Camas Valley in a nonleague boys basketball game on Saturday.The Lakers (6-0) led 37-22 at halftime.James Standley led the Hornets (5-3) with 16 points, 10 coming in the second half. Freshman Tatum Sexton chipped in nine points.C.V. is scheduled to play at Prospect Tuesday. TRIANGLE LAKE (51) — Mitch Dumford 22, Overbaugh 2, Surcamp, Gamache 12, M. Wyse 3, Pennel, B. Wyse 8, Mather 2, Eastburn 2. Totals 19 10-17 51.CAMAS VALLEY (36) — James Standley 16, DeRoss, Sexton 9, Tomlinson, W. Casteel 3, Wolfe 1, Younce, J. Swift 3, Wilson 4, S. Casteel. Totals 14 6-14 36.T. Lake;21;16;6;8;—;51C. Valley;5;17;6;8;—;363-Point Goals — T.L. 3 (Gamache), C.V. 1 (Standley). Total Fouls — T.L. 17, C.V. 13. Fouled Out — Wilson. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Triangle Lake Camas Valley Sport Basketball Tatum Sexton James Standley Second Half Mitch Dumford Basketball Game Coming First Half Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Executive order will have great impact on local health care Local soccer coach works to grow the sport in Douglas County Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Senator Dallas Heard retires from the Oregon Legislature Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Top 25 Fared NC State 70, Vanderbilt 66 NO. 9 ARIZONA 75, NO. 6 TENNESSEE 70 No. 9 Arizona 75, No. 6 Tennessee 70 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 70, VANDERBILT 66
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.