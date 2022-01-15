Umpqua Valley Christian beats Camas Valley, 44-36 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS VALLEY — Senior post Josh Luther scored 14 points and Umpqua Valley Christian picked up a 44-36 win over Camas Valley on Saturday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.Wyatt Parker and freshman Ty Hellenthal each scored 10 points for the Monarchs (6-4, 3-1 Skyline North).Mason Amos scored 11 points for the Hornets (6-5, 1-3 South). Jared Standley and Kenny Wilson each contributed seven points.Camas Valley will host Powers Monday. UVC will play at Milo Adventist Tuesday. UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (44) — Josh Luther 14, Macafee, Ames 3, Simonson 7, Parker 10, Hellenthal 10, Saylor. Totals 17 8-9 44.CAMAS VALLEY (36) — Mason Amos 11, Jar. Standley 7, Jam. Standley 4, Casteel 3, Riv. Wolfe 2, Ril. Wolfe, Wilson 7, Swift 2. Totals 14 7-25 36.UVC;11;14;9;10;—;44C. Valley;11;8;9;8;—;363-Point Shots — UVC 2 (Simonson, Parker), C.V. 1 (Casteel). Total Fouls — UVC 21, C.V. 10. Fouled Out — Macafee. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New developments coming to Hanna Heritage Place Roseburg man pleads no contest in Budget 16 murder Volcano eruption prompts tsunami advisory for West Coast including Douglas County Glide Revitalization withdraws lease proposal with Glide School District Legislators propose relief payment for workers at high COVID-19 risk TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Yoncalla tops Powers 42-25 for first Skyline win South Umpqua pulls out 42-38 win in overtime at Glide Umpqua Valley Christian beats Camas Valley, 44-36 SoCal Sweep: Oregon follows UCLA upset with win vs No. 5 USC Noffsinger leads Yoncalla past Powers, 37-31 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
