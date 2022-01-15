CAMAS VALLEY — Senior post Josh Luther scored 14 points and Umpqua Valley Christian picked up a 44-36 win over Camas Valley on Saturday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

Wyatt Parker and freshman Ty Hellenthal each scored 10 points for the Monarchs (6-4, 3-1 Skyline North).

Mason Amos scored 11 points for the Hornets (6-5, 1-3 South). Jared Standley and Kenny Wilson each contributed seven points.

Camas Valley will host Powers Monday. UVC will play at Milo Adventist Tuesday.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (44) — Josh Luther 14, Macafee, Ames 3, Simonson 7, Parker 10, Hellenthal 10, Saylor. Totals 17 8-9 44.

CAMAS VALLEY (36) — Mason Amos 11, Jar. Standley 7, Jam. Standley 4, Casteel 3, Riv. Wolfe 2, Ril. Wolfe, Wilson 7, Swift 2. Totals 14 7-25 36.

UVC;11;14;9;10;—;44

C. Valley;11;8;9;8;—;36

3-Point Shots — UVC 2 (Simonson, Parker), C.V. 1 (Casteel). Total Fouls — UVC 21, C.V. 10. Fouled Out — Macafee.

