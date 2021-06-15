DIXONVILLE — Dominic Butler paced a balanced scoring attack with nine points and Umpqua Valley Christian concluded the regular season on Tuesday with a 59-21 victory over Camas Valley in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
The first-place Monarchs (7-1, 7-1 Skyline) have secured a berth in the Class 1A state tournament next week in Baker City, according to coach Brian Ferguson.
Koby Sewall and Pierce Gettys each scored eight points and Evan Buechley added seven for UVC, which led 29-7 at halftime.
Blaine Saylor was the top scorer for the Hornets (1-6, 1-6) with eight points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
"(Our scoring) has been like this all year. It's a testament to the senior group we have," Ferguson said. "There are no egos and they share the ball with each other."
UVC's first-round opponent in the state tournament will be determined this weekend. Camas Valley is scheduled to play at Elkton Saturday.
CAMAS VALLEY (21) — Blaine Saylor 8, Jam. Standley 4, Amos 4, Hunt 2, Wilson 2, W. Casteel, DeRoss, Payne, S. Casteel. Totals 9 1-5 21.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (59) — Dominick Butler 9, Sewall 8, Gettys 8, Buechley 7, Badgley 6, Miller 4, Guastaferro 4, Luther 4, Simonson 3, McAfee 2, McLaughlin 2, Barron 2. Totals 25 4-5 59.
C. Valley;6;1;2;12;—;21
UVC;4;25;19;11;—;59
3-Point Shots — C.V. 2 (Saylor), UVC 5 (Sewall 2, Buechley 1, Guastaferro 1, Simonson 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 9, UVC 14.
