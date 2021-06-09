DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter and it helped pave the way to a 52-31 win over Elkton on Wednesday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
Devin McLaughlin led the Monarchs (4-1, 4-1 Skyline) with 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Dominic Butler scored 11.
Cash Boe had 10 points and Trevyn Luzier eight for the Elks (2-3, 2-2).
"We pressed and got a lot of turnovers (in the second quarter)," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.
UVC is scheduled to host Glendale and Elkton is at home Saturday against Riddle.
ELKTON (31) — Cash Boe 10, Luzier 8, Hazen 4, Al. Allen 4, An. Allen 3, Peters 2, Clevenger, Helmer, Cael Boe. Totals 11 5-10 31.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (52) — Devin McLaughlin 15, Butler 11, Sewall 6, Gettys 6, Badgley 4, Buechley 4, Miller 3, Guastaferro 3, Baron, McAfee, Simonson, Luther. Totals 21 4-6 52.
Elkton;11;5;10;5;—;31
UVC;14;16;9;13;—;52
3-Point Shots — Elk. 4 (Luzier 2, An. Allen 1, Cash Boe 1), UVC 6 (McLaughlin 4, Guastaferro 1, Miller 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 11, UVC 12.
