RIDDLE — Sophomore Lucas Saylor scored 17 points and Umpqua Valley Christian took third place in the Cow Creek Classic boys basketball tournament on Saturday with a 60-29 victory over Mapleton.

Sophomore Sean Simonson scored 15 points and Wyatt Parker added 10 for the Monarchs (3-1).

Keevyn Walker led the Sailors (0-5) with 20 points.

UVC will be on the road Tuesday for a nonleague contest against the Junction City junior varsity.

MAPLETON (29) — Keevyn Walker 20, D. Stewart 4, Burnett 3, T. Stewart 2, Lewis. Totals 8 8-13 29.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (60) — Lucas Saylor 17, Simonson 15, Parker 10, Luther 9, White 7, Hellenthal 2, Macafee, Ames. Totals 23 11-15 60.

Mapleton;8;11;4;6;—;29

UVC;18;18;17;7;—;60

3-Point Shots — Map. 1 (Burnett), UVC 3 (Simonson 2, Saylor 1). Total Fouls — Map. 14, UVC 16. Fouled Out — T. Stewart.

