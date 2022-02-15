GLENDALE — Wyatt Parker led three Umpqua Valley Christian players in double figures with 18 points and the Monarchs opened the Skyline League boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday night with a 59-37 victory over Glendale at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.
Parker hit four of the team's eight 3-pointers. Jazon Ames and Sean Simonson each scored 10 points for UVC (12-10), which outscored the Pirates 33-19 in the second half.
Robert Martin scored 21 points for Glendale (10-11). Lane Moody had seven points. Martin converted five shots from beyond the arc.
"I thought our (man) defense really showed up," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We put a lot of pressure on them ... Jazon did a great job of guarding the ball and Josh (Luther) did a great job of plugging up the middle and getting rebounds. When we were patient on offense, we got some really good looks."
Umpqua Valley Christian travels to Days Creek (11-10) Wednesday for a league playoff contest.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (59) — Wyatt Parker 18, J. Ames 10, Simonson 10, Hellenthal 6, Luther 6, Saylor 4, McAfee 3, N. Phillips 2, I. Ames, Evans, A. Phillips. Totals 24 3-6 59.
GLENDALE (37) — Robert Martin 21, L. Moody 7, M. Moody 6, Ring 3, Lovaglio, Barba, Bellando, McCoy. Totals 14 1-3 37.
UVC;19;8;16;17;—;59
Glendale;14;4;6;13;—;37
3-Point Shots — UVC 8 (Parker 4, Simonson 2, J. Ames 1, Hellenthal 1), Gle. 8 (Martin 5, M. Moody 2, Ring 1). Total Fouls — UVC 14, Gle. 7.
