DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian held Glendale to one point in the first half and finished with a 46-11 win on Saturday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
The Monarchs (5-1, 5-1 Skyline) had balanced scoring led by Koby Sewall with nine points. Sam Guastaferro and Dominic Butler each scored seven.
Kaleb Cline had seven points for the Pirates (1-3, 1-3).
"Very proud of our defensive effort," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.
UVC visits Riddle and Elkton plays at Glendale Monday.
GLENDALE (11) — Kaleb Cline 7, McManus 3, Ty. Ring 1, Hoolahan, Ta. Ring, Martin. Totals 4 2-6 11.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (46) — Koby Sewall 9, Guastaferro 7, Butler 7, McLaughlin 6, Luther 5, McAfee 3, Simonson 3, Miller 2, Buechley 2, Barron 2, Gettys. Totals 19 5-10 46.
Glendale;0;1;9;1;—;11
UVC;14;15;5;12;—;46
3-Point Shots — Gle. 1 (McManus), UVC 3 (Simonson, McAfee, Guastaferro). Total Fouls — Gle. 8, UVC 11.
