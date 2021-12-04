DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian boys basketball team opened its season on Saturday with a 34-30 nonleague win over Central Christian of Redmond.

Josh Luther posted a double-double for the Monarchs with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jazon Ames added seven points.

Jonny Kuhn and Kenan Eily both scored seven points for the Tigers (0-2).

"It was good to get the nerves out," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We have some new guys on the roster and knew it would be a little sloppy, but we'll take the win."

The Monarchs travel to Mapleton Tuesday for a nonleague contest.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (30) — Jonny Kuhn 7, Kenan Epley 7, Lay 6, Leeper 6, Nofziger 4, Whitaker, McAfee. Totals 11 6-10 30.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (34) — Josh Luther 16, Ames 7, Hellenthal 6, Saylor 4, McAfee 1, Simonson, Parker. Totals 13 8-11 34.

C. Christian;2;10;5;15;—;30

U.V. Christian;9;8;13;4;—;34

3-Point Shots — C.C. 2 (Lay), UVC 0. Total Fouls — C.C. 17, UVC 15. Fouled Out — Kuhn.

JV Score — UVC 41, C. Christian 14.

