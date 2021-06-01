DAYS CREEK — Umpqua Valley Christian prevailed in a defensive battle with Days Creek on Tuesday night, winning 33-28 in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
Koby Sewall had 11 points and Evan Buechley added eight for the Monarchs (1-1, 1-1 Skyline), who shut out the Wolves in the second quarter and led 8-5 at halftime.
Zane DeGroot led Days Creek (2-4, 2-1) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Neston Berlingeri contributed nine points.
"That game was a grind," surmised D.C. coach James Ellis. "They (Monarchs) did a lot of good things defensively. We shot 15 percent from the field and you're not going to win games when you're giving up layins."
Days Creek will play at Pacific, while UVC travels to Yoncalla Tuesday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (33) — Koby Sewall 11, Buechley 8, McLaughlin 5, Miller 4, Gettys 4, Guastaferro 1, Butler. Totals 10 12-21 33.
DAYS CREEK (28) — Zane DeGroot 11, Berlingeri 9, Whetzel 4, Reedy 4, Williams, Jackson, Kruzic, Jenks. Totals 7 12-17 28.
UVC;5;3;7;18;—;33
D. Creek;5;0;10;13;—;28
3-Point Shots — UVC 1 (McLaughlin), D.C. 2 (Berlingeri, Whetzel). Total Fouls — UVC 18, D.C. 20.
