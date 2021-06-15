RIDDLE — Three seniors carried the scoring load as Umpqua Valley Christian pulled away from Riddle in the second half for a 63-42 win on Monday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
Devin McLaughlin scored 16 points, Koby Sewall had 15 and Dominick Butler added 14 for the league-leading Monarchs (6-1, 6-1 Skyline), who outscored the Irish 35-20 in the second half.
"They're a legit Class 1A basketball team," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said of the Monarchs.
Mario Gianotti and Hunter Buchanan each scored nine points for Riddle (3-3, 3-2). It was a career high for Buchanan.
Riddle hosts Yoncalla and UVC hosts Camas Valley Tuesday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (63) — Devin McLaughlin 16, Sewall 15, Butler 14, Guastaferro 8, Gettys 6, Miller 2, Badgley 2, Buechley, McAfee, Simonson. Totals 24-48 7-15 63.
RIDDLE (42) — Mario Gianotti 9, Buchanan 9, Greer 8, Myers 8, Rhea 4, Palmer 4, Renfro, Coker, Pilkinton, Canty. Totals 14-33 5-11 42.
UVC;22;6;22;13;—;63
Riddle;5;17;12;8;—;42
3-Point Shots — UVC 8 (McLaughlin 4, Guastaferro 2, Sewall 2), Rid. 9 (Buchanan 3, Greer 2, Myers 2, Gianotti 1, Palmer 1). Total Fouls — UVC 13, Rid. 11.
