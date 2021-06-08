YONCALLA — Umpqua Valley Christian rolled to a 53-29 victory over Yoncalla on Tuesday in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Duncan Court.
The Monarchs improved to 3-1 on the truncated 2021 spring season, while the Eagles dropped to 1-3.
No game statistics were provided.
