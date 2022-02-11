UVC boys hold on late, down Powers 39-33 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Feb 11, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POWERS — Umpqua Valley Christian sustained a late run by host Powers to even its season and league records with a 39-33 Skyline League boys basketball victory Thursday night."Sometimes you have to win an ugly one, but we pulled one out," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.The Monarchs outscored the Cruisers 17-8 over the second and third quarters, but Powers (0-17, 0-12 Skyline South) mounted a fourth-quarter rally which came up short.Lucas Saylor scored a team-high 14 points for UVC, which improved to 10-10 overall and 6-6 in Skyline play. Josh Luther also hit double figures with 10 points.Rene Sears had a game-high 18 points for the Cruisers.The Monarchs are scheduled to visit Glendale Friday. UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (39) — Lucas Saylor 14, Luther 10, Parker 6, Hellenthal 5, Phillips 4, McAfee, I. Ames, Evans. Totals 17 4-15 39.POWERS (33) — Rene Sears 18, Bushnell 13, C. Shorb 2, Fandel, J. Shorb, Pedrick. Totals 11 7-17 33.UVC;11;8;9;11;—;39Powers;12;4;4;12;—;333-Point Shots — UVC 1 (Parker), Pow. 4 (Sears 2, Bushnell 2). Total Fouls — UVC 14, Pow. 13. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four more UCC nursing students join lawsuit MOD Pizza coming to Roseburg Legislator files complaint against Skarlatos's veteran charity Jobs at In-N-Out, Grocery Outlet move close, beer-pizza merger Environmental groups file lawsuit against BLM over Archie Creek hazard trees Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Classifieds Sales Rep DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Camas Valley finishes Skyline regular season with 58-30 rout of Yoncalla Slow start, poor shooting doom Oakland in 50-40 CVC loss to Monroe Seniors help Days Creek close regular season with 41-16 romp over Riddle South Medford cruises past Roseburg, 71-20 Parker's big night helps UVC top Glendale, secure Skyline playoff berth Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
