POWERS — Umpqua Valley Christian sustained a late run by host Powers to even its season and league records with a 39-33 Skyline League boys basketball victory Thursday night.

"Sometimes you have to win an ugly one, but we pulled one out," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.

The Monarchs outscored the Cruisers 17-8 over the second and third quarters, but Powers (0-17, 0-12 Skyline South) mounted a fourth-quarter rally which came up short.

Lucas Saylor scored a team-high 14 points for UVC, which improved to 10-10 overall and 6-6 in Skyline play. Josh Luther also hit double figures with 10 points.

Rene Sears had a game-high 18 points for the Cruisers.

The Monarchs are scheduled to visit Glendale Friday.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (39) — Lucas Saylor 14, Luther 10, Parker 6, Hellenthal 5, Phillips 4, McAfee, I. Ames, Evans. Totals 17 4-15 39.

POWERS (33) — Rene Sears 18, Bushnell 13, C. Shorb 2, Fandel, J. Shorb, Pedrick. Totals 11 7-17 33.

UVC;11;8;9;11;—;39

Powers;12;4;4;12;—;33

3-Point Shots — UVC 1 (Parker), Pow. 4 (Sears 2, Bushnell 2). Total Fouls — UVC 14, Pow. 13.

