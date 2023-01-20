UVC boys pick up Skyline League win over Glendale, 62-49 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DIXONVILLE — Jazon Ames scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Umpqua Valley Christian boys to a 62-49 Skyline League basketball victory over visiting Glendale Friday night.Robert Martin led the winless Pirates (0-13, 0-5 Skyline) with a game-high 31 points.Wyatt Parker scored 11 points for UVC (8-8, 2-3) and Lucas Saylor added eight.Both teams are in action Saturday, with UVC visiting Powers and Glendale hosting Myrtle Point.GLENDALE (49) — Robert Martin 31, Ring 8, Barba 8, Carlos 2, Alberto, Kirkland. Totals 17 8-9 49.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (62) — Jazon Ames 20, Parker 11, Saylor 8, McAfee 7, Simonson 6, Anderson 6, Hellenthal 2, Witt 2, I. Ames, Evans. Totals 24 4-7 62.3-Point Goals — Glen. 7 (Martin 5, Barba 2), UVC 10 (Parker 3, Simonson 2, Saylor 2, J. Ames 2, McAfee 1). Total Fouls — Glen. 8, UVC 13. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Uvc Glendale Boys Robert Martin Sport Basketball Skyline League Point Lucas Saylor Victory Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Engineer & Road Administrator INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Under construction: Kmart demolition starts, making room for Winco in Roseburg 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Topp-It to open in the next few weeks Death Notices for January 18, 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Amos sparks Camas Valley girls to 38-25 victory over Riddle Days Creek girls hold off Pacific, 35-31 Douglas girls prevail in battle with Brookings-Harbor, 40-36 UVC boys pick up Skyline League win over Glendale, 62-49 Big night for Hopkins as Days Creek boys whip Powers, 56-14
