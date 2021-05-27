LANGLOIS — Devin McLaughlin and Dominic Butler scored 10 points each to lead a balanced Umpqua Valley Christian offensive effort in a 63-28 Skyline League boys basketball victory at Pacific Thursday.
Tyler Miller and Koby Sewall chipped in nine points apiece, Evan Buechley scored eight and Sam Guastaferro scored six for the Monarchs (1-1 Skyline), who led 31-10 at halftime.
The Pirates (0-2) scored 16 of their 28 points in the third quarter before the Monarchs closed out the win with a 13-2 fourth-quarter run. Otto Webb led Pacific with 10 points.
UVC visits Days Creek in Skyline League play Tuesday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (63) — Devin McLaughlin 10, Dominic Butler 10, Miller 9, Sewall 9, Buechley 8, Guastaferro 6, Luther 4, Simonson 3, Gettys 2, Badgley 2, Baron, McAfee. Totals 29 4-9 63.
PACIFIC (28) — Otto Webb 10, Gourneau 6, Walker 5, Long 3, Jordan 2, Tilley 2, Watson, Goddard, McCutcheon, Hackett. Totals 10 6-15 28.
UVC;20;11;19;13;—;63
Pacific;5;5;16;2;—;28
3-point Goals — UVC 1 (Simonson), Pacific 2 (Webb 2). Total Fouls — UVC 14, Pacific 10. Fouled Out — Webb. Technical Foul — UVC bench.
