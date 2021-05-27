LANGLOIS — Devin McLaughlin and Dominic Butler scored 10 points each to lead a balanced Umpqua Valley Christian offensive effort in a 63-28 Skyline League boys basketball victory at Pacific Thursday.

Tyler Miller and Koby Sewall chipped in nine points apiece, Evan Buechley scored eight and Sam Guastaferro scored six for the Monarchs (1-1 Skyline), who led 31-10 at halftime.

The Pirates (0-2) scored 16 of their 28 points in the third quarter before the Monarchs closed out the win with a 13-2 fourth-quarter run. Otto Webb led Pacific with 10 points.

UVC visits Days Creek in Skyline League play Tuesday.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (63) — Devin McLaughlin 10, Dominic Butler 10, Miller 9, Sewall 9, Buechley 8, Guastaferro 6, Luther 4, Simonson 3, Gettys 2, Badgley 2, Baron, McAfee. Totals 29 4-9 63.

PACIFIC (28) — Otto Webb 10, Gourneau 6, Walker 5, Long 3, Jordan 2, Tilley 2, Watson, Goddard, McCutcheon, Hackett. Totals 10 6-15 28.

UVC;20;11;19;13;—;63

Pacific;5;5;16;2;—;28

3-point Goals — UVC 1 (Simonson), Pacific 2 (Webb 2). Total Fouls — UVC 14, Pacific 10. Fouled Out — Webb. Technical Foul — UVC bench.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.