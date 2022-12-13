Western Christian pulls away from North Douglas boys, 70-50 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SALEM — The second-ranked North Douglas boys basketball team was outscored 23-5 in the fourth quarter and dropped a 70-50 decision to Western Christian in a nonleague game on Monday night.The Pioneers (3-1), who are ranked No. 4 in 2A, finished the contest on a 23-0 run, North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said."We played with them for three quarters, but it was a rough fourth quarter," Leman said. "They pressed us all game and got some turnovers."Kuga Matsumoto led Western Christian with 22 points. Lucas Zook scored 14.Ray Gerrard scored 18 points and Keagan Mast added 15 for the Warriors (2-2). Mast hit three 3-pointers.North Douglas is scheduled to host South Wasco County in the Tall Timbers Invitational on Dec. 19. NORTH DOUGLAS (50) — Ray Gerrard 18, Mast 15, Duncan 6, Reigard 5, Gant 4, Rabuck 2, Reed, Montgomery, Kallinger, Humphrey, Vaughn. Totals 19 7-14 50.WESTERN CHRISTIAN (70) — Kuga Matsumoto 22, Zook 14, Hall 10, Sladek 7, Hill 6, Martinez 4, Halgren 4, Quesada 3, Newman, Robinson. Totals 23 20-24 70.N. Douglas;11;19;15;5;—;50W. Christian;20;12;15;23;—;703-Point Goals — N.D. 5 (Mast 3, Duncan 2), W.C. 4 (Zook 2, Sladek 1, Martinez 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 20, W.C. 19. Fouled Out — Reigard, Duncan. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christian Jesse Leman Decision Basketball Team Sport Game Fourth Quarter Ray Gerrard Lucas Zook Keagan Mast Douglas North Basketball Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Add some sparkle to your holiday dishes with kiwi In Season NCAA FBS Team Turnover Margin NCAA FBS Team Total Offense NCAA FBS Team Kickoff Returns
