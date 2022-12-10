Yoncalla boys top Gilchrist, 57-45 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 10, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SILVER LAKE — Ashton Hardy and Noah Leary both had career scoring highs as the Yoncalla boys basketball team defeated Gilchrist 57-45 in the North Lake Tournament on Friday.Hardy scored 28 points and Leary added 26, helping the Eagles improve to 3-1 on the season.Garrett Huffman led the Grizzlies (0-2) with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers.YONCALLA (57) — Ashton Hardy 28, Leary 26, McGrath 2, McMullin 1, Churchwell, Rosen, Case, Johnson, Dougherty. Totals 23 9-14 57. GILCHRIST (45) — Garrett Huffman 14, Ackley 10, Bivins 9, Harty 5, Ronning 5, Archer 2, Riffle, Ledvina. Totals 18 2-6 45.Yoncalla;17;11;14;15;—;57Gilchrist;11;14;7;13;—;453-Point Goals — Yon. 2 (Hardy), Gil. 7 (Huffman 4, Ackley 1, Bivins 1, Harty 1). Total Fouls — Yon. 16, Gil. 15. Fouled Out — Ronning. Technical Foul — Ronning. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Yoncalla Noah Leary Ashton Hardy Gilchrist Sport Basketball Garrett Huffman Point Career Gil Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Troy Phelps pleads not guilty, next court date December 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NFL Injury Report Bellarmine 69, Murray St. 58 BELLARMINE 69, MURRAY STATE 58 NFL Injury Report GEORGIAN COURT 75, DELAWARE STATE 69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.