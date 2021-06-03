CAMAS VALLEY — A second-quarter surge proved to be the difference for Yoncalla as the visiting Eagles got past Camas Valley 42-32 in a Skyline League boys basketball game Thursday night.
Bryan Allen scored eight of his team-leading 12 points for the Eagles, who outscored the Hornets 14-8 in the second quarter to take a 20-14 lead into halftime. Allen hit two of his three 3-pointers in the period.
Ashton Hardy added 11 points for Yoncalla (1-2 Skyline), which earned its first win of the season.
James Standley led Camas Valley (0-3) with 15 points while Daniel Hunt added nine.
The Eagles host Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday. Camas Valley is home against Pacific Saturday.
YONCALLA (42) — Bryan Allen 12, Hardy 11, Aguilar 7, Leary 6, Grichar 4, Davis 2, McGrath, Gray. Totals 16 7-18 42.
CAMAS VALLEY (32) — James Standley 15, Hunt 9, Wilson 6, Amos 2, Casteel, O'Connor, DeRoss. Totals 13 3-9 32.
Yoncalla;6;14;12;10;—;42
C. Valley;6;8;12;6;—;32
3-point Goals — Yoncalla 3 (Allen), C.V. 3 (Standley 2, Amos 1). Total Fouls — Yoncalla 16, C.V. 14. Fouled Out — Leary, Amos.
