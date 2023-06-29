Roseburg landed four players on the Southwest Conference boys lacrosse all-conference first team in a recent vote of the coaches.
Among the first-team selections for the Tribe were senior attack Jacob Winn, junior midfielder Oscar Stribling, senior midfielder/face-off specialist Isaac Veale and senior defender Joe Clyde.
Making the second team were senior midfielder Will Allen, junior defender Dylan Bradfield and junior goalie Taylor Campbell. Senior attack Coen Ramos and sophomore midfielder Bodie Birtsch received honorable mention.
Veale received honorable mention on the Class 6A all-state team. Jesuit senior midfielder Jack Duncan-Bloom was selected the Player of the Year and Brian Wood of Newberg was Coach of the Year.
Southwest Conference
Boys Lacrosse All-League
Coach of the Year — Don Lindsey, Sheldon.
First Team
ATTACK — Aidan Chance, sr., Sheldon; Jacob Winn, sr., Roseburg; Riley Strode, sr., Sheldon. MIDFIELDERS — Justin Barbour, fr., South Eugene; Blake Smith, jr., Thurston; Carter Johnson, jr., Sheldon; Oscar Stribling, jr., Roseburg; Seth McEwen, jr., Sheldon. MIDFIELDER/FOS — Isaac Veale, sr., Roseburg. LONG STICK MIDFIELDER — Kai Hundt, sr., Sheldon. DEFENSE — Sam Kline, jr., Sheldon; Sam Naghaski, fr., South Eugene; Joe Clyde, sr., Roseburg. GOALIE — Ryan Yakovich, sr., Sheldon.
Second Team
ATTACK — Elias Santin, sr., Marist; Bilii Blackhorn, soph., South Eugene; Lucas Clemons, jr., South Eugene. MIDFIELDERS — Andrew Bornemann, jr., Thurston; Will Allen, sr., Roseburg; Sayer Thomas, jr., South Eugene; CJ Guistina, fr., Marist. MIDFIELDERS/FOS — Sebastian Betrand, sr., South Eugene; Logan Fife, soph., Sheldon. LONG STiCK MIDFIELDER — Nate Riggs, jr., Thurston. DEFENSE — Tanner Thomas, sr., Sheldon; Dylan Bradfield, jr., Roseburg; Isaiah Francis, soph., South Eugene. GOALIE — Taylor Campbell, jr., Roseburg.
