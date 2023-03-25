Coming off a pair of blowout wins, the Roseburg High School boys lacrosse team is beginning to find its footing.
The Indians, who traveled to Forest Grove Monday and left with a 21-5 win, capped their week with a 19-5 thrashing of visiting Hillsboro Friday night at Finlay Field.
The win over Hillsboro pushed Roseburg to 3-2 on the season. More importantly, the past week gave head coach Kyle Dever plenty of opportunities to provide live game experience for his young roster.
"It's been a process," Dever said of his club's attempt to rebuild numbers in the post-COVID-19 era. "We're a year ahead of what I thought we were going to be."
Senior midfielder Jacob Winn was the star of the show Friday night, scoring 11 of the Tribe's 19 goals. His two quick strikes late in the third period — combined with a 25-yard strike from sophomore mid Dom Williams — pushed Roseburg to a 15-4 lead entering the final 12 minutes.
While Roseburg relied on senior mid William Allen to run the offense from in front of the goal, Winn controlled the Indians' offensive attack from "the backdoor," taking position 10 yards behind the goal and guiding the offense while blind to the goalkeeper.
"(Winn) does a great job of settling the offense and controlling it," said Dever, noting that his starting midfield Friday consisted of Winn, three sophomores, a freshman and a junior.
Eight of Winn's 11 scores were initiated from behind the net, charging and flicking bouncing shots past the Hillsboro defense.
Junior JR Pangilinan, sophomore Jacob Michael and Allen finished two goals each for Roseburg.
Allen and Dom Williams each won nine groundballs and the Indians won 18 of 27 face-offs to dominate possession against the Spartans.
The Tribe has just seven seniors on its 23-player varsity roster. More importantly, the Indians have more than 40 players in the program, compared to numbers in the low 30s last spring.
"We're ecstatic about that," Dever said of the growth. The coach added that growth has been assisted by current players recruiting their friends, and those friends recruiting other friends.
That process, Dever agreed, sometimes does lead to finding a player in lacrosse — or any other sport — who could have never imagined actually being good at that sport.
Dever cited a sophomore who, in their first season swinging the stick, has earned a starting role in the back of the Roseburg alignment.
"A perfect example is Brodie Birtch," Dever said. "He had never played before, and now he's our starting defensive midfielder."
While the Indians have been on a scoring tear over their past two matches, it has been against other programs which find themselves in a similar rebuild. Hillsboro had just 21 players in uniform Friday night, with several players from its junior varsity roster filling in once the game was out of hand.
"We've scored a lot of goals, but the big thing is the kids are not doing things we don't want them to do," Dever said. "They're focused on executing the offense, knowing where to be on defense. That's even better than the wins.
"Hillsboro is not far off," Dever noted of the Spartans' rebuild. "It's a numbers game, and they have only 20 kids in the program. They have some good players, but tonight they just didn't have enough of them."
Roseburg will take a respite for Spring Break before kicking off its league schedule on Tuesday, April 4, against Thurston at Finlay Field.
