Marist beats Roseburg boys, 19-12
The News-Review
Tom Eggers
Sports Editor
May 14, 2022

Marist of Eugene defeated the Roseburg boys lacrosse team 19-12 Friday night in a Southwest Conference match at Finlay Field.

Taylor Lander led the Indians (3-9, 0-6 SWC) with six goals. Tatin Bare and Jacob Winn each had two goals, and Isaac Veale and Dominic Williams both scored one.

"Our offense showed up tonight, but defensively we weren't able to keep them in check," Roseburg coach Kyle Dever said. "We've gotten better."

The regular season is over, but Roseburg will compete in the Cascade Cup. Dever said he's expecting to play on the road Thursday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
