The Ridgeview Ravens defeated the Roseburg Indians 11-10 in overtime in a nonconference boys lacrosse match on Saturday afternoon at Finlay Field.

The Indians (2-2) led 7-3 at halftime, but Ridgeview rallied to force overtime.

Isaac Veale led Roseburg with four goals. Taylor Lander and Jacob Winn each scored two goals, while Oscar Stribling and Tatin Bare both had one.

The Tribe, led by Stribling and Lander, won 18 of 25 face-offs. Stribling finished with 12 ground balls.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.