The Roseburg boys lacrosse team notched its first win of the season Friday night, fending off a Corvallis rally in the second half to take a 7-4 victory in a nonleague match at Finlay Field.

Jacob Winn scored four goals for the Indians (1-1), who led 4-0 at halftime. Taylor Lander had two goals and Dominic Williams added one.

Goalkeeper Haydon Houschouer made 11 saves for the Tribe. Coach Kyle Dever singled out the defense of Will Averett.

"This is a big step forward," Dever said. "We were missing two guys and had some freshmen (James Allen and Roman Leaton) really step up."

Roseburg is scheduled to host Forest Grove on March 29 in a nonleague contest.

