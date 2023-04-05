Jacob Winn scored six goals and the Roseburg boys lacrosse team opened Southwest Conference play on Tuesday night with a 12-10 victory over Thurston of Springfield at Finlay Field.
Dom Williams and Will Allen both scored two goals for the Indians (4-2, 1-0 SWC), and Zeke Lander and Coen Ramos each contributed one.
"It's great to start conference off with a win," said Roseburg coach Kyle Dever, adding it's the first conference victory for the Tribe since COVID. "This is the first time this group of kids has beaten Thurston. We had a tough time staying out of the penalty box and that's something we'll need to clean up moving forward."
Roseburg beat the Colts in face-offs, 15-10, including 10-5 in the second half. Oscar Stribling led the way in ground balls with 10 and Joe Clyde had seven.
"A big part of our win was our success at face-offs again," Dever said.
The coach singled out Clyde's defense on Thurston's Blake Smith. "Joe was able to slow him down enough, especially at the end of the game to secure the victory."
Roseburg will meet West Salem at 8 p.m. Friday in a nonconference match at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.
