EUGENE — Marist handed the Roseburg boys lacrosse team a 16-9 loss on Tuesday night in a Southwest Conference match.

Taylor Lander led the Indians (3-6, 0-3 SWC) with six goals. Tatin Bare scored two goals and Jacob Winn added one.

Roseburg won 21 of 29 face-offs.

The Tribe is scheduled to host Sheldon at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Finlay Field.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

