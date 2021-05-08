The Roseburg High School boys lacrosse team ran into a talented Sheldon squad, losing 21-3 to the Irish in a Southwest Conference game on Friday night at Finlay Field.
The Indians (0-6, 0-5 SWC) got goals from Jacob Winn, Joe Clyde and Caleb Harris. Coach Kyle Dever singled out the play of Clyde, a midfielder who had seven groundballs, and defender Emmit Gibson.
Tysen Lindsey and Aiden Chance had four goals apiece for Sheldon (5-4, 5-2).
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Springfield Tuesday to meet Thurston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.