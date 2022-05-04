The Roseburg High School boys lacrosse team could be called a work in progress.
The Indians faced a talented Thurston squad on Wednesday night in a Southwest Conference match at Finlay Field, hoping to notch their first league win.
But the Colts of Springfield proved to be too much for Roseburg, taking a 10-0 halftime advantage en route to an 18-6 victory to remain unbeaten in SWC play.
Thurston improved to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in conference, while the Tribe dropped to 3-8 and 0-5.
"We spotted them 10 goals. We had a very slow start," Roseburg coach Kyle Dever said. "We came out flat and Thurston jumped all over us. It took us a while to match their intensity, but I'm proud of the kids for sticking with it."
The Indians got two goals apiece from Ethan Leaton, Tatin Bare and Jacob Winn. Roseburg went 20-8 in face-offs.
"Their defense is pretty smothering and we had a lot of trouble possessing the ball," Dever said. "We have a great group of kids — they work hard and never give up. We have to figure out how to play a complete game."
The Indians had a turnout of 37 this season, with 17 of them returning from last year, according to Dever. There are eight seniors on the roster — Leaton, Aaron Buckley, Haydon Houschouer, Bare, William Averett, Jesse Wright, Taylor Lander and Isaac Cook.
Dever singled out Lander for his effort against Thurston.
"He has one of the best motors on the team," the coach said. "He's usually the guy to make something out of nothing."
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Bend Saturday for a nonconference game against Summit. The contest is set for 2 p.m.
The Indians end the regular season on May 13, hosting Marist in a conference match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.