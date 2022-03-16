SALEM — The Roseburg boys lacrosse team opened its season Tuesday night with a 7-5 nonconference loss to Sprague.

Goalkeeper Haydon Houschouer made 15 saves for the Indians. Jacob Winn scored two goals, and Tatin Bare, Oscar Stribling and Ethan Leaton each had one.

"There were a lot of positives," Roseburg coach Kyle Dever said. "The kids battled hard. We have a lot of new faces and have guys learning on the fly."

Roseburg has a turnout of over 35 players this season, doubling last year's number.

"We have a good freshman class," Dever said.

The Tribe is scheduled to host Corvallis at 7 p.m. Friday in a nonconference contest at Finlay Field.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

