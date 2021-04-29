No getting around it — the 2021 Roseburg High School boys lacrosse team is young and inexperienced.
“It’s a great group of kids. They never complain, show up every day for practice and look to get better,” Roseburg first-year head coach Kyle Dever said. “They’re buying into the team.”
Dever succeeded long-time head coach Dave Heverly, who guided the program for 20 years. The Indians finished 9-9 overall in 2019 and the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dever, a 2006 RHS graduate, played for Heverly and assisted him for seven seasons before becoming head coach.
“I’ve come full circle,” Dever said. “We’ll learn to do it the Roseburg way. We won’t be the most skilled team, but we’ll work harder than anybody else.”
Roseburg, with only two seniors on its 21-player roster, dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Southwest Conference with a 12-6 loss to North Eugene on Wednesday night at Finlay Field.
“The kids are getting thrown into the fire this year,” Dever said. “They’re learning some lessons along the way, but I’ve seen huge improvement (since the first game).”
Dever said junior goalkeeper Haydon Hoschouer is the only player on the team who saw some varsity time during the 2019 season.
“It’s a brand new team,” said Dever, who started two seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and one freshman against the Highlanders (2-2, 1-2).
Sophomore Isaac Veale led the Indians with three goals. Sophomore Joe Clyde scored two goals and senior Ejay Pangilinan added one.
Dever singled out the play of Veale, who won all 21 of his face-offs. Senior defender Diego Garcia had a solid performance, according to the coach.
The league consists of Thurston, Sheldon, North Eugene, Marist and Roseburg.
The Tribe will host Marist (0-3, 0-2) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
