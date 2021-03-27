The Roseburg High School boys soccer team gave Ashland a battle on Saturday afternoon at Finlay Field, but fell short in a 3-2 loss.
The Class 5A Grizzlies (5-1-1) defeated the Indians (1-6) 2-0 in the season opener on March 2 in Ashland.
Roseburg — missing four starters who were on spring break — trailed 2-0 at halftime after Ashland scored in the 15th and 22nd minutes.
Sophomore Angel Flores got the Tribe on the scoreboard in the 60th minute with a goal from around 20 yards out. Ashland countered with a goal in the 65th minute to make it 3-1.
But Roseburg got within one in the 74th minute when Tyson Bustamante scored on a header on a free kick by Flores.
"The coaching staff feels great about how the boys performed today," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "They didn't quit, and it was a pretty good team effort. We started off tentative (in the first half), but made some changes and were playing much more offensively. We possessed much better in the second half."
Coach Giraudo added goalkeeper Chris Giraudo made some key saves on senior day.
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Central Point Wednesday for a match with Crater.
