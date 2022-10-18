Lucas Saylor scored a pair of goals and the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs got even with Gold Beach, beating the visiting Tigers 2-1 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match Tuesday at Fir Grove Field.
The victory avenged the Monarchs' sole loss of the season, a 1-0 setback at Gold Beach Sept. 22.
"That was the most tired I've seen us look at the end of a game," UVC coach Michael Graham said. "A lot of that is credit to Gold Beach. They had six guys in the back and made it really tough on us with their defense."
The Panthers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first half, but Saylor tied the match with a goal in the 30th minute, and his score in the 55th minute — a soft lob over the top of the Gold Beach defense — proved to be the game-winner.
"He just has a nose for the goal," Graham said of the junior striker. "He always assumes the ball is going to bounce in his favor, and that's a tough thing to do."
The Monarchs (10-1-1 overall) have two matches remaining, including a visit to Pacific/Bandon Wednesday in Port Orford. With a win, UVC could host Coquille/Myrtle Point with an opportunity to win the outright SD4 title next Tuesday at Fir Grove Field.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
