BROOKINGS — The Sutherlin boys soccer team was humbled by Brookings-Harbor on Thursday, dropping its first game of the 2021 winter/spring season with an 8-0 loss.
The Bruins improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Bulldogs fell to 2-1.
No other details were available from the match.
