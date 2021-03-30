The Brookings-Harbor Bruins handed the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs their first loss of the 2021 winter/spring boys soccer season on Tuesday, winning 3-0 at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
Brookings improved to 8-0-1 on the season, while UVC dropped to 6-1-1. The two clubs tied 2-2 in their first meeting this season in Brookings.
The Monarchs were scheduled to play at Douglas Friday, but received a forfeit win.
