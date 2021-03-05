Their first goal and their first win. By all measurements, Friday’s home opener for the Roseburg High School boys soccer team was a success.
Junior Tyson Bustamante broke free on a give-and-go with sophomore Angel Flores around the 18-minute mark of the first half and powered a shot past Crater goalkeeper Diego Estrada to give Roseburg a 1-0 lead that would remain untouched until the final horn on a soggy winter night at Finlay Field.
“It felt great,” Bustamante said about scoring his first goal of the year, although his celebration sent him to the sideline with a foot injury.
“I jumped and was thinking about how awesome it was that I scored and I landed wrong,” Bustamante said. He came back and played some of the second half, but thinks the injury will need some rest.
Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo says he tried to use a more aggressive attack on offense after the Indians were shut out against Ashland in their season opener on Tuesday.
“We knew that Crater was a team that we could pressure and be successful at it. So that was the game plan and the boys implemented it very well,” coach Giraudo said. “We probably should have had two or three in the first half and maybe another one in the second half, so we’ll just work on finishing our chances.”
Roseburg (1-1) also got a strong performance on defense by goalkeeper Chris Giraudo. He made a couple of saves on strong attacks by Crater (0-2) to preserve the shutout.
“Chris played a good game. He kept his head about him, made the saves,” said coach Giraudo, who credited all of his defensive players for stifling the Comets. “(They) played an excellent game. Crater had a few chances, but not really too many great chances.”
Roseburg will try to build off the win on Tuesday when it hosts South Medford in a 6 p.m. match.
