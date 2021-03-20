COQUILLE — A short-handed Sutherlin boys soccer team couldn't keep up with Coquille/Myrtle Point on a muddy field Saturday, falling 5-1.
Ty Clement scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (2-2), who were missing eight players (six of them starters) due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
"It was a tough loss, but the young kids and some of the new older kids got a lot of playing time and got to see what soccer was all about," Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said. "They beat us to a lot of 50-50 balls."
Murphy singled out senior Andrew Munsey for his leadership, and felt Munsey, Oston Connors and Ethan Yarbrough had strong defensive games.
"I thought Collin Bodine did a great job of stepping up and playing goalie for somebody that has never played the position before and with the little amount of practice time we've had this week," Murphy said.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Douglas on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.