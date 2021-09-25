SHERIDAN — Guillermo Cercantes scored a hat trick and Delphian rolled to an 8-0 victory over Sutherlin on Friday in a nonleague boys soccer game.
Cercantes scored in the sixth, 13th and 24th minutes. Mujahed Abulohoum added a pair of goals for the Dragons (2-2-2).
Ethan Yarbrough and Oston Connors had strong games on defense and midfielder Markis Boehm played well, according to Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy.
The Bulldogs (1-3-0) are scheduled to host Glide Thursday.
(0) comments
