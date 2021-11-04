ANDRICK CARDENAS-GIL
Sutherlin senior
Sport: Soccer.
Position: Center/midfielder.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Hanging out with family.
GPA: 3.5.
College Hopes: Wants to study physical therapy, play soccer at a school.
Favorite Athlete: Lionel Messi, Argentina professional soccer player.
Performance: Scored the game's lone goal in a 1-0 Special District 4 playoff win over Gold Beach and had two goals in a 3-0 league victory over Douglas.
Quotable: “We didn't look too good when we first started the season, but started getting better. We communicated better and had more chemistry on the field. This was the first time we made the (state) playoffs during my time in high school, so that was pretty cool.
"We knew when to have fun and be serious, and worked hard in practice. A highlight for me was getting a hat trick (three goals) against Pacific."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.