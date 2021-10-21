TYSON BUSTAMANTE
Roseburg senior
Sport: Soccer.
Position: Center-midfielder.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Playing sand volleyball with friends, club soccer.
GPA: 3.5.
College Hopes: Wants to play soccer at a two- or four-year school.
Favorite Athletes: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two international pro soccer stars.
Performance: One of four team captains, Bustamante helped the Indians to Southwest Conference wins over Sheldon and North Medford, contributing three goals and two assists.
Quotable: “I think (the season) has gone good. At times we could've been better, but things happen and we try our best to bounce back from it. I like the teamwork, the connection this team has. Everybody is supportive of each other, and that helps keep us motivated to play hard for each other. I'm super proud of how far we've come this season."
