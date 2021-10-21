TYSON BUSTAMANTE

Roseburg senior

Sport: Soccer.

Position: Center-midfielder.

Age: 17.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Playing sand volleyball with friends, club soccer.

GPA: 3.5.

College Hopes: Wants to play soccer at a two- or four-year school.

Favorite Athletes: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two international pro soccer stars.

Performance: One of four team captains, Bustamante helped the Indians to Southwest Conference wins over Sheldon and North Medford, contributing three goals and two assists.

Quotable: “I think (the season) has gone good. At times we could've been better, but things happen and we try our best to bounce back from it. I like the teamwork, the connection this team has. Everybody is supportive of each other, and that helps keep us motivated to play hard for each other. I'm super proud of how far we've come this season."

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.