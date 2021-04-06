WINSTON — Douglas notched its first win of the 2021 winter/spring season on Tuesday with a 5-4 decision over South Umpqua at Winston Middle School.
The Trojans, who are fielding a coed team this season, improved to 1-8-1 overall. The Lancers dropped to 0-9-1.
Douglas didn't provide any individual statistics. S.U. got goals from Jesse Moore, Damien Ahn, Tony Bitonti and Benit Nzamwita. Ahn had two assists, while Sonari Krukrubo and Michael Timitimi each made one.
"The season was a good growing experience for the kids," South Umpqua coach Craig Stansfield said. "I'm happy how they progressed."
Douglas is scheduled to end its season at Glide Thursday.
