The Indians held the lead at halftime, but the Eagles came alive midway through the second half.
Eagle Point scored four goals in a 15-minute stretch and handed Roseburg a 4-1 boys soccer loss on Tuesday night at Finlay Field.
"Soccer-wise, we probably played our best game of the season for 70-80 minutes," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "But we had a 10-minute spell where we fell apart. We had a couple of fouls which Eagle Point converted."
Tyson Bustamante put Roseburg (1-4) in front in the 34th minute, scoring off an assist from Attreyu Pinard.
"We were playing out of the back well and connecting on passes (in the first half)," Giraudo said.
The Eagles (3-1) scored in the 63rd, 66th, 72nd and 78th minutes.
Giraudo singled out James Dauterman and Pinard for their play in the midfield, and Angel Flores "created many chances."
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to North Medford on Friday.
