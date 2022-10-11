Roseburg High School’s Ian Landeros (4) and Trevor Baird (11) converge on the ball next to North Medford’s Jorge Moctezuma during first half play at Finlay Field in Roseburg on Tuesday. The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg High School’s Chase Smith (19) fights for the ball next to North Medford’s Jesus Duarte during first half play at Finlay Field in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg High School’s Moses Finlay controls the ball during a match against North Medford at Finlay Field in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg High School goalkeeper Tristan Villanueva kicks the ball upfield during a Southwest Conference match against North Medford on Tuesday in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg High School’s Ian Landeros (4) dribbles away from North Medford’s Matt Donovan during first half play at Finlay Field in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
A Finlay-to-Finlay connection on a corner kick helped the Roseburg boys soccer team earn a draw Tuesday night at Finlay Field.
Trailing 1-0 in the 65th minute, Elijah Finlay lofted a perfect corner kick toward the front of the North Medford net, and brother Moses Finlay used his head to redirect the ball past Black Tornado goalkeeper Fernando Ortiz, and the Indians would hold on for a 1-1 Southwest Conference draw.
"The cool thing about this team is they're learning quickly," Roseburg head coach Ronnie Bustamante said. "There was some inconsistency to start the second half, but really we controlled the game. Composure is something that we've been with due to a lack of experience, but they're learning very quickly."
North Medford's Matt Donovan scored in the 25th minute to give the Black Tornado (6-4-2, 5-3-2 SWC) the lead at intermission, but Roseburg buckled down on defense thanks to the vocal leadership of its defensive quarterback, goalkeeper Tristan Villanueva.
"He was very vocal in controlling the defensive back line," Bustamante said. "North Medford applied a lot of pressure."
The Indians earned a corner kick in the 65th minute, which Elijah Finlay bent with precision to the front of the goal.
"It was a perfect corner right to my head," said Moses Finlay, who is 10 months older than brother Elijah. "I ran off my (defender), and by the time he got to me I was already on the ball."
The draw was a big emotional boost for Roseburg, which followed up a 3-2 win over Sheldon Sept. 17 with back-to-back 5-0 losses.
"This season, we're just doing our best to try to get wins where we can," Moses Finlay said. "That goal was definitely a morale booster. Everybody had a lot more energy. That was cool to see."
Despite dealing with injuries which have had key players sidelined in recent weeks, Bustamante is looking forward to a solid finish for the Indians, who are 1-7-2 on the season and 1-7-1 in conference play.
"These kids have a good work ethic, and for the most part 90% of this team is coming back next year," Bustmante said.
Roseburg continues its SWC campaign Friday at third-ranked South Eugene.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
