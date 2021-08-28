Junior Angel Flores scored a hat trick and the Roseburg High School boys soccer team defeated Crater 4-2 on Saturday in a season-opening nonconference game at Finlay Field.
Senior Tyson Bustamante scored on a penalty kick for the Indians, who gave Ron Bustamante a win in his first game as the Tribe's head coach. Ron Bustamante replaced Jim Giraudo, who guided the Indians for five years.
Coach Bustamante singled out Flores and senior Bryson Trenkle, both midfielders, for strong performances.
"It's a good first step for the program," Ron Bustamante said. "The kids played well. They looked good in the first half, and were able to maintain possession and keep tempo."
Sophomore Tristian Villanueva handled the goalkeeping duties for Roseburg. The Comets got goals from Cooper Hopkins in the 14th minute and Diego Estrada in the 63rd minute.
The Indians are scheduled to travel to Eagle Point Tuesday.
