GLIDE — Kaleb Mello scored a pair of goals and the Glide boys soccer team defeated Douglas 4-1 on Saturday.
Both the Wildcats (3-6) and Trojans (0-8-1) are fielding coed teams during the abbreviated 2021 winter/spring season.
Kaleb Mello converted in the 14th and 59th minutes. Pauline Ngigi had a goal in the 68th minute and Hunter Mello added a score in the 71st minute.
Mya Skurk scored in the 76th minute for Douglas.
Glide coach Tyrone Wing singled out the play of seniors Mason Smith and Malachi Dunnavant, who moved to the offensive side for this game.
